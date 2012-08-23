(Corrects dividend to 195 cents, not 60 cents)
* Implats operations "stable" despite tensions at Lonmin
* Cuts FY2013 capital by almost 1 billion rand
* Targets FY2013 production of up to 1.55 million ounces
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 World No.2 platinum
producer Impala Platinum has warned that industrial
action at South Africa's platinum mines, resulting in the death
of workers at Implats and its rival Lonmin ,
could become more widespread.
A violent six-week strike at Implats' Rustenburg operations
early this year sliced 21 percent off its full-year production
and, combined with declining metals prices, led to a sharp cut
in its dividend, to 195 cents a share from 570 cents last year.
"The platinum industry is experiencing increased levels of
industrial action, as witnessed at both Impala Rustenburg at the
beginning of this year and more recently at Lonmin, with the
associated tragic loss of life. These developments pose a
significant risk to the industry," said Implats' newly installed
chief executive Terence Goodlace.
Describing the labour relations at Implats' operations as
"relatively stable", Goodlace said the trade union rivalry that
sparked the strike at both its operations and Lonmin's
was still "fairly volatile".
A bitter turf war between the entrenched majority National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and rival Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU) has already spilled over to
surrounding mines in the Rustenburg area and analysts are
worried about a contagion hitting gold producers.
The platinum price has also jumped to a three-month high on
the threat that South Africa, as supplier of 80 percent of the
world's platinum, could be disrupted indefinitely.
Three lives were claimed during the strike at Implats in
January and February. This cost the company, which produces 30
percent of the world's platinum, 120,000 ounces in lost
production and translated into 2.8 billion rand ($336.57
million) in lost revenue.
CHALLENGES MOUNT
"We are trying to restore production levels. We were hurt by
the strike, and the build-up thus far to pre-strike levels has
been a lot slower than anticipated," Goodlace said.
Production for the 2012 financial year came in at 1.45
million ounces and Implats is now unlikely to hit its 2014
target of 2 million ounces.
South Africa's platinum industry is struggling to survive
as input costs, such as electricity and labour, climb and the
platinum price falls.
The flaring labour unrest and concerns over South Africa's
declining supply has provided some respite for the metal's
price, which has climbed by about $150 dollars in the past week.
Implats still has a way to go to reassure investors. Apart
from labour concerns, it must still finalise the sale of a 31
percent stake in its Zimplats operations to the Zimbabwean
government.
Chief financial officer Brenda Berlin told a media
conference call that discussions were centred on the value and
funding of the stake. She said that other buyers would be
engaged only if the funding was not secured by the Zimbabwean
government.
($1 = 8.3193 South African rand)
