* FY headline EPS drop 38 pct to 685 cents from 1,105 cents
* Production down 21 percent at 1.45 million ounces
* Cuts dividend to 195 cents a share from 570 cents
* Platinum producers discuss collective bargaining
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 Industrial unrest at South
Africa's platinum mines, resulting in the death of workers at
Implats and rival Lonmin , is increasing the
risks facing the sector as it grapples with low prices and
rising costs, a senior executive said.
"We are walking a tightrope," said Terence Goodlace, newly
installed chief executive at world No.2 platinum producer Impala
Platinum (Implats).
"These developments pose a significant risk to the industry
... At this point we believe we have a measure of stability, but
it is unreasonable to say nothing will happen to us," Goodlace
said on Thursday, at a presentation on the company's results
which showed a 38 percent drop in headline earnings to 685 cents
per share from 1,105 cents.
The South African platinum industry has been hit by a wave
of labour unrest, first at Implats' Rustenburg operations at the
start of this year and more recently at Lonmin, which led to
police killing 34 striking miners in a hail of bullets last
week.
The violent six-week strike at Rustenburg sliced 21 percent
off the company's production for the full year.
A bitter turf war between the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) has threatened to spread across the
platinum belt.
The NUM said on Thursday workers had returned to a mine
operated by Royal Bafokeng Platinum after a stoppage on
Wednesday.
Seeking a way through the labour disruptions and bloodshed,
Goodlace said the world's largest platinum producers are
discussing a move to collective bargaining.
The platinum sector currently negotiates with unions on a
company-by-company basis, leaving individual firms open to
labour discontent as rival organisations promise workers they
can cut better deals.
This situation has also created wage disparities between
platinum companies that do not exist in the gold and coal
sectors which bargain collectively, fueling resentment.
COLLECTIVE BARGAINING
Gold and coal do so through the country's chamber of mines
and Implats said it had joined the chamber, which would be a
step toward bargaining under its roof. Lonmin and world no. 1
producer Anglo American Platinum are already chamber
members.
Implats human resources executive Johan Theron warned that
collective bargaining was not a magic solution but said it was a
way to get industry players round a table.
Implats is awaiting the outcome of a union-approved
independent audit on trade union membership at its Rustenburg
operations, which may show that AMCU, regarded as more militant
than the NUM, is the new top union there.
Three lives were claimed during the strike at Implats early
this year. This cost Implats 120,000 ounces in lost production
and 2.8 billion rand ($336.6 million) in revenue. Combined with
low metal prices, this led to a sharp cut in its dividend, to
195 cents a share from 570 cents.
"We were hurt by the strike and the build up to pre-strike
levels has been a lot slower than anticipated," said Goodlace.
Production for the 2012 financial year was down 21 percent
at 1.45 million ounces. Cutting its capital expenditure by
almost 1 billion rand, Implats said its operations were
continually being assessed to ensure profitability.
Labour discontent is an added burden for South African
platinum producers already struggling as input costs such as
electricity and labour climb while metal prices remain sluggish.
The threat that production from South Africa, a supplier of
80 percent of the world's platinum, could be disrupted
indefinitely has pushed the platinum price more than $160 an
ounce higher in the past week.
But the longer-term outlook for the price of the white metal
is dim as it is mostly used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters in cars. Demand is especially weak in Europe, where
platinum content is high in diesel converters.
($1 = 8.3193 South African rand)
