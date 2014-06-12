June 12 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

* Amcu agrees to take offer to employees

* Platinum producers, Anglo american platinum limited (amplats), Impala platinum holdings limited (implats) and Lonmin plc (lonmin) announce that 'in principle' undertakings have been reached with leadership of association of mineworkers and construction union (AMCU) in respect of wages and conditions of employment

* AMCU will be discussing these 'in principle' undertakings with its members to seek a mandate to accept offers which, if given, will bring to an end 21-week long strike

* Companies expect to receive feedback from amcu on Friday, 13 June.