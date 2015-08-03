GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
Aug 3 Impax Asset Management Group Plc appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as non-executive directors.
Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfil other commitments, Impax said.
Bridgeland is presently a non-executive director of Royal London and a trustee of the Lloyds Bank No. 1 and No. 2 pension schemes and NEST Corp. She was CEO of the BP Pension Fund from 2007-2014.
Martinez was most recently managing director of global client service and relations at Cambridge Associates, where she headed the global consulting practice.
