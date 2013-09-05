* Impax buys wind projects from Fortum, Metsahallitus
* Sale part of Fortum strategy to focus on other renewables
LONDON, Sept 5 Impax Asset Management
said one of its energy funds had agreed to buy two wind power
projects in Finland, its first investment in a country where the
market is just starting to grow.
The sellers are Finnish utility Fortum, with 51
percent, and state-owned land administrator Metsahallitus with
49 percent. The planned capacity of the projects and the price
were not disclosed.
"Given the early stage of the Finnish wind market, we see
this portfolio as an excellent foundation asset for our wind
investment programme in the region," Daniel von Preyss, managing
director at Impax, said on Thursday in a statement.
The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of
next year, and Impax said it would raise project financing for
construction of the projects, which are at the pre-construction
stage.
Both will be part of a planned 50 megawatt wind park with of
a total of 17 plants to be located in an area near the
municipalities of Kittilä and Sodankylä.
The Impax New Energy Investors II fund bought the projects
to add to its existing portfolio of over 200 megawatts of wind
projects in construction and operation in France, Germany and
Poland, as well as solar photovoltaic investments in Italy.
The fund, which closed in August 2011, has 330 million euros
($435 million) under management for renewable energy investment.
"This is a key market for Impax, and we target follow-on
acquisitions as the market continues to grow," Von Preyss said.
Fortum said the sale was part of its strategy to focus on
other renewables including hydropower, biofuels, solar and wave
power.