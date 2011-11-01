* Q3 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.23

* Q3 rev $119.8 mln vs est $127.9 mln

Nov 1 Impax Laboratories Inc posted a quarterly profit that comfortably beat market estimates, as sales of its Aderall products shot up.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company earned $17.2 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $75.2 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 30 cents a share.

Revenue rose more than 11 percent to $119.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents a share, on revenue of $127.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Contributing to the revenue growth were sales of Impax's generic versions of Adderall -- used to treat narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder -- which rose more than 46 percent to $46.9 million in the quarter.

Shares of the Hayward, California-based company closed at $18.91 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)