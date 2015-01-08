(Corrects paragraph 12 to replace "oral" with "injectable
By Anjali Rao Koppala
Jan 8 Impax Laboratories Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Rytary, its drug
for treating Parkinson's disease, two years after initially
rejecting it.
Rytary is a long-acting oral capsule formulation of
carbidopa-levodopa, the standard of care for Parkinson's, which
is characterized by reduced dopamine levels in the brain.
Existing forms of oral levodopa are effective for only up to
four hours following a single dose. Steady levodopa
administration can only be achieved through permanent
implantation of a tube in the small intestine.
Impax, whose shares were up 13 percent at $35 in early
trading on Thursday, said it expected Rytary to be available for
commercial distribution in February.
The market for Parkinson's therapies is expected to grow as
the U.S. population ages. About 1 million Americans live with
the disease, more than the number of people diagnosed with
multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease
combined, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
In its initial rejection of the drug in 2013, the FDA cited
issues with Impax's manufacturing plant in Hayward, California.
Impax then shifted production to Taiwan, but the FDA also
raised concerns about this factory.
The FDA's rejection cost Impax its partnership with
GlaxosmithKline, which terminated its agreement to
market the drug outside United States and Taiwan.
Cowen & Co analyst Ken Cacciatore said last month that
Rytary looked promising compared with carbidopa/levodopa and
Novartis AG's Stalevo in mild to moderate cases.
Cacciatore, noting the drug could achieve the same benefits
as existing treatments with less-frequent dosing, estimated it
could achieve annual U.S. sales of at least $300 million.
Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry has said Impax could price
Rytary at $12 a day, comparable to Stalevo's price of $9-$15.
Other Parkinson's drugs in development include Neuroderm
Ltd's injectable liquid formulation of
levodopa/carbidopa and Acorda Therapeutics Inc's
CVT-301.
AbbVie Inc has said it expects the FDA to decide in
April on its drug, Duodopa, which is already available in
Canada.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Shailesh Kuber in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)