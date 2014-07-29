US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as investors worry about delay in tax cuts
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
July 29 Impax Laboratories Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued "certain observations" after an inspection of the company's manufacturing plant in Taiwan.
The regulator issued a ten observations in a Form 483, which is usually issued when inspectors find conditions that may violate U.S. rules.
"The FDA did not provide any status or classification to these observations," the company said.
The biotechnology company's stock was halted on Tuesday. It closed at $28.03 on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
LONDON, March 20 Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexico's peso firmed on Monday to its strongest since Donald Trump clinched the U.S. presidency in November, tracking Latin American currencies higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would hike rates gradually.