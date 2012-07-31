* Q2 adj EPS $0.60 vs est $0.45

* Q2 rev $166.5 mln vs est $162 mln

July 31 Specialty pharmaceutical company Impax Laboratories Inc's adjusted quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates for the seventh straight quarter on higher sales of migraine pill Zomig in the United States.

The company, which has over 100 generic products, said sales were also helped by the generic version of Adderall XR, Shire's hyperactivity drug.

Net income rose to $18.7 million, or 27 cents per share for the second quarter from $12.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 60 cents per share, above the 45 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $166.5 million. Analysts were expecting $162.0 million.

Impax shares closed at $20.51 on Monday on the Nasdaq.