Feb 28 Impax Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit rose 76 percent driven by growth at its key generics division.

The company, whose business is divided into two segments -- generic and branded pharmaceuticals -- currently markets 102 generic products.

It is also developing treatments for Parkinson's disease, restless legs syndrome and spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $21.9 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $12.4 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue at the company, which has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, grew 60 percent to $158.6 million.

Revenue at the generics division, which accounted for about 96 percent of the company's 2011 revenue, rose 61 percent to $153.3 million.

Revenue at Impax's branded segment rose to $5.3 million.

Earlier this month, the specialty pharmaceutical company licensed AstraZeneca's migraine treatment, Zomig, in the United States.

The Hayward, California-based company's share, which have risen 22 percent since it announced the licensing deal with the British drugmaker, closed at $23.30 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Roshni Menon)