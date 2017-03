April 16 Impellam Group Plc

* Andrew Burchall, currently group finance director has informed board that he wishes to leave company to pursue other personal and career opportunities

* He will leave Impellam at end of july 2014

* Board has commenced a search for a successor to Mr Burchall

* Trading across all divisions in q1 is in line with board's expectations