* Pays $368 mln including debt
* Deal to be funded with euro-denominated debt
* Shares up 0.7 pct, outpace index
(Adds shares, analyst and CEO comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 - South African transport group
Imperial Holdings will pay $368 million to buy a German
logistics firm, in a bold move that bulks up its presence in
Europe, even as the region struggles with an uncertain outlook.
Imperial, which also operates auto retail and rental
businesses, said on Friday it would pay 173 million euros
($236.1 million) to private equity firm Triton for Lehnkering
Holdings and take on the firm's net debt of 97 million euros.
Imperial has been pushing to expand its logistics business
in a bid to offset cyclical headwinds from its auto dealerships
unit -- its biggest earnings driver.
Duisburg-based Lehnkering, whose vessels and trucks haul
everything from steel to gas, last year made annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 44
million euros on sales totalling 500 million euros.
While the deal is strategically logical, it provides little
growth potential in the short term due to Europe's stalling
economy, said Kenneth Hearne, an analyst at Absa Capital.
"From a strategic point of view, there's clearly going to be
synergies between the current operations and this acquisition,"
Hearne said.
"I don't see it as negative, I also don't see it as too
positive from the growth perspective in the short term. One
could also make an argument that should they not be investing
their resources in developing their African businesses," he
added.
Unlike Europe, sub-Saharan Africa is expected to sustain its
economic expansion this year, according to the IMF, which
forecast growth of more than 5 percent.
Imperial, which already runs a logistics business in Europe,
said the deal would open further trade flow opportunities in
Europe and global emerging markets, which are served by German
exports.
Hubert Brody, Imperial's chief executive officer, said the
company was also on a look out for acquisitions in fast-growing
Africa.
"Africa is a key priority and we will make acquisitions if
they come around," Brody said.
Imperial said the Lehnkering, which would be funded through
new euro-denominated banking facilities, would enhance its
earnings by 4.4 percent.
The transaction, subject to German regulatory approval, is
expected to be effective by the end of the year or early next
year, Imperial said.
Shares in the company, which are down 17 percent so far this
year, were up 0.73 percent at 105.91 rand by 1003 GMT, outpacing
a 0.81 percent fall in the JSE All-share index
Commerzbank and Lazard advised Imperial on
the transaction.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Editing by David Dolan and Jon Loades-Carter)