By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 - South African transport group Imperial Holdings will pay $368 million to buy a German logistics firm, in a bold move that bulks up its presence in Europe, even as the region struggles with an uncertain outlook.

Imperial, which also operates auto retail and rental businesses, said on Friday it would pay 173 million euros ($236.1 million) to private equity firm Triton for Lehnkering Holdings and take on the firm's net debt of 97 million euros.

Imperial has been pushing to expand its logistics business in a bid to offset cyclical headwinds from its auto dealerships unit -- its biggest earnings driver.

Duisburg-based Lehnkering, whose vessels and trucks haul everything from steel to gas, last year made annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 44 million euros on sales totalling 500 million euros.

While the deal is strategically logical, it provides little growth potential in the short term due to Europe's stalling economy, said Kenneth Hearne, an analyst at Absa Capital.

"From a strategic point of view, there's clearly going to be synergies between the current operations and this acquisition," Hearne said.

"I don't see it as negative, I also don't see it as too positive from the growth perspective in the short term. One could also make an argument that should they not be investing their resources in developing their African businesses," he added.

Unlike Europe, sub-Saharan Africa is expected to sustain its economic expansion this year, according to the IMF, which forecast growth of more than 5 percent.

Imperial, which already runs a logistics business in Europe, said the deal would open further trade flow opportunities in Europe and global emerging markets, which are served by German exports.

Hubert Brody, Imperial's chief executive officer, said the company was also on a look out for acquisitions in fast-growing Africa.

"Africa is a key priority and we will make acquisitions if they come around," Brody said.

Imperial said the Lehnkering, which would be funded through new euro-denominated banking facilities, would enhance its earnings by 4.4 percent.

The transaction, subject to German regulatory approval, is expected to be effective by the end of the year or early next year, Imperial said.

Shares in the company, which are down 17 percent so far this year, were up 0.73 percent at 105.91 rand by 1003 GMT, outpacing a 0.81 percent fall in the JSE All-share index

Commerzbank and Lazard advised Imperial on the transaction. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Editing by David Dolan and Jon Loades-Carter)