JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South African transport company Imperial Holdings on Thursday named Massmart founder Mark Lamberti as its next chief executive, tapping a business veteran who built one of the dominant retailers in Africa's top economy.

Imperial said the 63-year-old Lamberti would take over from March 1, replacing Hubert Brody who will stay on as a non-executive director.

Lamberti founded Massmart in 1990 and built the company into a high-volume, discount retailer with a market value of $2.5 billion by the time he retired as chief executive in 2007.

He then served as chairman of Massmart's board, a position he retained after Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought a 51 percent stake in Massmart in 2011.

More recently he had been chief executive of financial services firm Transaction Capital.

Imperial, an automotive retailer and shipping firm, has been expanding into Africa to offset the relatively weak economic growth in its home market.

Shares of the company have more than trebled in the last five years, outperforming the broad All-Share index, which has more than doubled in that time. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)