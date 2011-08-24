* Full-year earnings up 37 pct
* European unit robust, South Africa under pressure
* Shares down 14 pct this year
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, AUG 24 - South African transport group
Imperial Holdings booked a 37 percent rise in full-year
profit on Wednesday, helped by robust new auto sales at home
while a strong German economy bolstered its logistics unit.
Imperial, which operates car rental, dealerships and
logistics businesses, said on Wednesday diluted headline
earnings per share totalled 1,289 cents in the year to end-June
compared with 941 cents a year earlier.
Imperial, one the biggest operators of auto dealerships in
South Africa, has been benefiting from lower interest rates and
a tentative economic recovery. Previous views of a rate hike
before the year end had weighed on the stock.
The market now sees a rate cut as more likely, given the
weak global and local economy.
Shares in Imperial are down about 14 percent so far this
year, lagging behind an 8 percent fall in the broader JSE
All-share index for the same period.
"The rate of growth in new car sales is expected to be lower
in an uncertain environment," the company said in a statement.
South African vehicle sales growth rose 10.5 percent
year-on-year in July, official data showed earlier this month,
but analysts say the number showed slower momentum in demand for
new cars.
Revenue rose 21 percent to 64.6 billion rand ($9 billion)
helped partly by a string of bolt-on acquisitions in the past
two years. Imperial said those acquisitions, which include a
logistics firm CIC Holdings and car parts merchant Midas, added
7 billion rand to annual turnover over the past 24 months.
The company, whose trucks and cargo vessels haul everything
from fast-moving consumer goods to coal, said it logistics unit
in Europe was robust thanks to a strong economy in Germany but
the southern Africa part of the business was under pressure.
($1 = 7.209 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)