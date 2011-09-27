Sept 27 Federal and state investigators on
Tuesday raided the Florida offices of Imperial Holdings
IFT.N, a company that makes lump-sum payments on legal
settlements and life insurance policies, local media reported.
The Palm Beach Post reported FBI agents appeared to be
gathering evidence inside the company's offices, and pictures
on its website showed agents leaving the building. The South
Florida Business Journal said another agent leaving the
building identified himself as working for the U.S. Treasury.
The Post also said the agents were acting on a search
warrant from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire.
That office declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the
Florida attorney general's office could not immediately
comment.
An executive for Imperial whose phone number was listed on
the company's website did not return calls for comment.
Shares of Imperial were halted for pending news at 1:42
p.m. ET and did not trade the rest of the day. The stock last
changed hands down 2.8 percent at $6.32.
The company raised $179.2 million in an initial public
offering in February. The stock has lost 41 percent of its
value since then.
Its largest shareholder with a 9.5 percent stake, according
to Thomson Reuters data, is Pine Trading Ltd, a
Bahamas-registered entity that only holds Imperial shares.
According to Imperial's annual report, Pine Trading is
controlled by David Haring, who also controls other entities in
partnership with Imperial Chief Executive Antony Mitchell.
Imperial lost money every year from 2008 through 2010 but
was profitable in the first six months of this year, according
to its posted financial statements.
Underwriters on the IPO were led by FBR Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Richard Chang)