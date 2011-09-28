* Shares plunge 75 percent before rebounding
* Stock was halted Tuesday amid FBI raid
* Unusual options activity began on Tuesday morning
(Adds sequence of events, options details)
By Clare Baldwin and Ben Berkowitz
Sept 28 Imperial Holdings Inc's IFT.N shares
plunged as much as 75 percent, a day after investigators raided
the offices of the company, which makes lump-sum payments to
buy life insurance policies and structured legal settlements.
Besides the FBI raid, there were also questions on
Wednesday about unusual options activity after the raid started
and before the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the
shares. Investors appeared to be betting on a sharp decline in
the stock before the FBI action was widely known.
Imperial shares fell as low as $1.55 in Wednesday morning
trading before rebounding somewhat. The stock closed down 65
percent at $2.19.
Analysts at FBR Capital Markets, which underwrote the
company's IPO in February, downgraded the stock on Wednesday to
"market perform" from "outperform." In a note, they cut their
price target to $6.20, which they said was the cash value of
the shares. FBR previously had a price target of $15, although
the shares have never traded that high.
Imperial is the only 2011 IPO with FBR as a bookrunning
manager. The shares are down nearly 80 percent since.
The two other firms that underwrote the IPO and cover the
stock also acted, with JMP Securities suspending coverage and
Wunderlich Securities downgrading it to "hold" and removing the
stock from the firm's list of best investment ideas.
CALM DEMEANOR
In contrast to Tuesday's raid, things appeared calm around
lunch hour at Imperial's offices in Boca Raton, Florida.
The offices are inside a building set in the elegantly
landscaped grounds of a spacious office park, accessed by
tree-lined roads. An outside sign marks the presence of
"Imperial," while a smaller sign on a door leading into the
building reads "Imperial Holdings."
Asked about the federal raid, some of the building's
occupants smiled, but declined to answer questions.
Imperial said late on Tuesday the raid was apparently
related to its life insurance business. Life settlement
companies such as Imperial buy insurance policies from people
for a fraction of their value and then collect in full when the
person dies.
Imperial is the second publicly traded company in that
business to come under scrutiny this year. In January Life
Partners Holdings Inc LPHI.O said it was the subject of an
SEC investigation. In June, it said it could face civil
charges.
Tensions run high between the insurance industry and the
life settlement market, mostly over legal questions about
whether the sold policies were taken out fraudulently and
whether insurers are responsible for paying.
OPTIONS MYSTERY
Even as the nature of the investigation remained unclear,
there were new questions on Wednesday about what may become
another strand in the case -- unusual options activity around
the time of the raid.
The Boca Raton Police Department, which took part in the
operation, said it arrived at Imperial's offices shortly after
9 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The FBI office in Miami referred questions
on the timing to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire,
which did not return calls.
A number of well-timed bearish bets in Imperial's options
were placed during the morning trading session on Tuesday,
starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
David Sasso, Imperial's director of investor relations,
told Reuters on Wednesday he learned of the raid via a text
message at 10:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday. Sasso, who was with CEO
Antony Mitchell at the time, called the New York Stock Exchange
and asked that trading be halted.
But the halt did not actually happen until 1:42 p.m. EDT.
The NYSE did not immediately return calls for comment on why
the halt took so long.
In the meantime, total activity in Imperial options spiked
to 286 times the average daily volume, according to options
analytics firm Trade Alert.
Put options, granting the right to sell the company's stock
at a fixed price any time up to a certain date, are often used
to profit from a potential decline. There was heavy interest in
October contracts conveying the right to sell shares at $5
apiece, suggesting some were betting the stock would fall below
that by the Oct. 21 expiration.
Traders who bought some of these put options saw the value
of their positions rise by roughly 1,800 percent overnight,
said Interactive Brokers options analyst Caitlin Duffy. Those
$5 put contracts traded at a premium -- that is, the cost -- of
15 cents a contract on Tuesday and were running at an average
of $2.87 each during the first half of Wednesday's session.
CNBC first reported the unusual options activity. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin and Rodrigo Campos
in New York, Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Doris Frankel in
Chicago and Joe Skipper in Boca Raton; editing by Gunna
Dickson, Phil Berlowitz, Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)