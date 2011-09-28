* Shares plunge 75 percent before rebounding

* Stock was halted Tuesday amid FBI raid

* Unusual options activity began on Tuesday morning (Adds sequence of events, options details)

By Clare Baldwin and Ben Berkowitz

Sept 28 Imperial Holdings Inc's IFT.N shares plunged as much as 75 percent, a day after investigators raided the offices of the company, which makes lump-sum payments to buy life insurance policies and structured legal settlements.

Besides the FBI raid, there were also questions on Wednesday about unusual options activity after the raid started and before the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the shares. Investors appeared to be betting on a sharp decline in the stock before the FBI action was widely known.

Imperial shares fell as low as $1.55 in Wednesday morning trading before rebounding somewhat. The stock closed down 65 percent at $2.19.

Analysts at FBR Capital Markets, which underwrote the company's IPO in February, downgraded the stock on Wednesday to "market perform" from "outperform." In a note, they cut their price target to $6.20, which they said was the cash value of the shares. FBR previously had a price target of $15, although the shares have never traded that high.

Imperial is the only 2011 IPO with FBR as a bookrunning manager. The shares are down nearly 80 percent since.

The two other firms that underwrote the IPO and cover the stock also acted, with JMP Securities suspending coverage and Wunderlich Securities downgrading it to "hold" and removing the stock from the firm's list of best investment ideas.

CALM DEMEANOR

In contrast to Tuesday's raid, things appeared calm around lunch hour at Imperial's offices in Boca Raton, Florida.

The offices are inside a building set in the elegantly landscaped grounds of a spacious office park, accessed by tree-lined roads. An outside sign marks the presence of "Imperial," while a smaller sign on a door leading into the building reads "Imperial Holdings."

Asked about the federal raid, some of the building's occupants smiled, but declined to answer questions.

Imperial said late on Tuesday the raid was apparently related to its life insurance business. Life settlement companies such as Imperial buy insurance policies from people for a fraction of their value and then collect in full when the person dies.

Imperial is the second publicly traded company in that business to come under scrutiny this year. In January Life Partners Holdings Inc LPHI.O said it was the subject of an SEC investigation. In June, it said it could face civil charges.

Tensions run high between the insurance industry and the life settlement market, mostly over legal questions about whether the sold policies were taken out fraudulently and whether insurers are responsible for paying.

OPTIONS MYSTERY

Even as the nature of the investigation remained unclear, there were new questions on Wednesday about what may become another strand in the case -- unusual options activity around the time of the raid.

The Boca Raton Police Department, which took part in the operation, said it arrived at Imperial's offices shortly after 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The FBI office in Miami referred questions on the timing to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire, which did not return calls.

A number of well-timed bearish bets in Imperial's options were placed during the morning trading session on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

David Sasso, Imperial's director of investor relations, told Reuters on Wednesday he learned of the raid via a text message at 10:47 a.m. EDT Tuesday. Sasso, who was with CEO Antony Mitchell at the time, called the New York Stock Exchange and asked that trading be halted.

But the halt did not actually happen until 1:42 p.m. EDT. The NYSE did not immediately return calls for comment on why the halt took so long.

In the meantime, total activity in Imperial options spiked to 286 times the average daily volume, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Put options, granting the right to sell the company's stock at a fixed price any time up to a certain date, are often used to profit from a potential decline. There was heavy interest in October contracts conveying the right to sell shares at $5 apiece, suggesting some were betting the stock would fall below that by the Oct. 21 expiration.

Traders who bought some of these put options saw the value of their positions rise by roughly 1,800 percent overnight, said Interactive Brokers options analyst Caitlin Duffy. Those $5 put contracts traded at a premium -- that is, the cost -- of 15 cents a contract on Tuesday and were running at an average of $2.87 each during the first half of Wednesday's session.

CNBC first reported the unusual options activity. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin and Rodrigo Campos in New York, Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Doris Frankel in Chicago and Joe Skipper in Boca Raton; editing by Gunna Dickson, Phil Berlowitz, Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)