Aug 26 Imperial Metals Corp, the
company behind this month's major spill of mine waste in Western
Canada, said it plans to start up operations at its new Red
Chris copper and gold mine once a power line is completed in
September.
Imperial said in a statement that it is targeting to begin
commissioning operations at the Red Chris mine in British
Columbia once the Iskut extension power line is finished, as
previously communicated.
There have been concerns in the market that Imperial could
be forced to delay the start up of Red Chris as it deals with
the clean up of the spill at its Mount Polley mine in British
Columbia.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)