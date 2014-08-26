Aug 26 Imperial Metals Corp, the company behind this month's major spill of mine waste in Western Canada, said it plans to start up operations at its new Red Chris copper and gold mine once a power line is completed in September.

Imperial said in a statement that it is targeting to begin commissioning operations at the Red Chris mine in British Columbia once the Iskut extension power line is finished, as previously communicated.

There have been concerns in the market that Imperial could be forced to delay the start up of Red Chris as it deals with the clean up of the spill at its Mount Polley mine in British Columbia. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)