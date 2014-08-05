(Corrects conversion to billion gallons in paragraph 6)
TORONTO Aug 5 A large pond holding waste matter
at one of Imperial Metals Corp's gold and copper mine
in central British Columbia in Western Canada has spilled gray
sludge into waterways, sending the miner's shares down more than
40 percent on Tuesday.
Imperial Metals said in a release on Tuesday morning that
the breach at the Mount Polley mine on Monday had stabilized,
and that no deaths or injuries had been reported. The company
said it did not yet know what had caused the break, that also
washed out a nearby road.
"We are deeply concerned and are working to mitigate
immediate effects and understand the case," the company said.
Imperial shares slumped 42 percent to C$9.75 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
Imperial said the dam had been operated within its design
limits, and workers on site and monitoring equipment had no
indication the breach was coming.
Some 10 million cubic meters (2.6 billion gallons) of water
and 4.5 million cubic meters of fine sand spilled into Polley
Lake, the province's Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett
said in a statement.
Bennett said the flow may have continued into nearby Quesnel
Lake. He said the impact on the watershed is unknown, and the
ministry has been testing the water.
Hazeltine Creek, which flows out of Polley Lake, had been a
4-foot (1.2-meter) stream, but it is now 150 feet wide, the
Cariboo Regional District government said in a separate
statement. One road has been washed out. The district government
advised nearby residents to use bottled water until further
notice.
Cariboo is also home to Taseko Mines Ltd's New
Prosperity, a proposed copper and gold mine that Canada's
government has blocked twice, citing environmental concerns.
Taseko has challenged the decision in court. Its shares were
down 3.2 percent at C$2.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
Helicopter footage of Mount Polley posted by the district on
Monday showed an expanse of gray sludge outside the waste pond,
known as a tailings pond, heaps of uprooted trees and liquid
churning out of the pond.
Tailings are the waste left over after ore from a mine has
been processed to remove valuable metals. What they contain
varies between mines and treatment methods.
Imperial said the mine, its biggest operation, has been put
on care and maintenance. In the second quarter, the open pit
operation produced 12.0 million pounds of copper, 11,867 ounces
of gold and 33,813 ounces of silver.
Overall, Imperial produced 16.6 million pounds of copper,
13,867 ounces of gold and 59,289 ounces of silver. It also
operates the Huckleberry open pit copper mine in British
Columbia, and Sterling, a gold mine in Nevada.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Peter
Galloway and Marguerita Choy)