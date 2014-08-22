Aug 22 A small number of water samples taken
near the site of a major spill at Imperial Metals Corp's
Mount Polley mine have shown copper levels high enough
to pose a risk to fish, British Columbia officials said on
Friday, but the copper did not exceed drinking water guidelines.
The local public health authority believes drinking water
intake pipes have not been exposed to unsafe levels of
contamination, Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock said on a
conference call with reporters.
The copper and gold mine's tailings dam burst on Aug. 4,
spilling billions of gallons of sludge down waterways, including
a lake that is a popular fishing spot and important salmon
habitat.
Two samples taken deep in Quesnel Lake on Aug. 12 showed
high concentrations of copper, 134 micrograms per liter and 217
micrograms per liter, according to documents posted by the
province on Friday. To meet water quality guidelines for even
short-term or "acute" exposure for fish, copper levels should be
8.5 micrograms per liter or less.
Four other samples narrowly exceeded chronic or acute
guidelines for copper exposure by aquatic life. Further samples
taken in other areas were within guidelines.
Last week, British Columbia's Ministry of the Environment
said sediment collected from Quesnel Lake had exceeded some
standards, but that metals were not likely to seep out of the
sediment and harm water quality in the future. More testing is
underway.
(Reporting by Allison Martell. Editing by Andre Grenon)