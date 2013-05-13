(Refiles to correct UAC stock code)

JOHANNESBURG May 13 South African logistics firm Imperial Holdings said on Monday it would pay $27 million in cash for a 49 percent stake in a distribution unit of Nigeria's UAC.

Imperial said the UAC unit, MDS, is a distributor of consumer goods in Africa's most populous country and has a network of 50 distribution centres. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)