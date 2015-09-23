CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Imperial Oil, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer, said on Wednesday its total 2015 capital expenditures will be a couple of million dollars under the C$4 billion ($3.01 billion)budgeted for the year.

Speaking at an investor day in Toronto, Imperial chief executive Rich Kruger said the company had been able to renegotiate third party contracts and enhance productivity. ($1 = 1.3283 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)