(Adds company comment, paragraphs 7-8)
By John Tilak, Euan Rocha and Scott Haggett
TORONTO/CALGARY May 15 Imperial Oil Ltd
, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, is
accepting proposals from interested bidders for 500 of its
remaining company-owned Esso retail sites, according to four
sources familiar with the process.
Estimates for the value of the stations have varied widely
but could be worth more than C$1 billion ($831 million).
In January Imperial said it was evaluating selling the
stations but on Friday said no decision had been
made.
Some 1,200 of Imperial's 1,700 Esso-branded sites operate
under a wholesaler model, where the stations are owned by other
parties but retain the Esso brand and are supplied by Imperial,
which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.
Parties interested in the assets include Parkland Fuel Corp
, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and CST Brands
Inc, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they
have not been cleared to discuss the matter publicly.
All three companies, some of the largest gas station
operators in Canada, already operate Esso-branded stations in
the country.
Local real estate developers, along with some private equity
buyers, are also showing interest in the gas stations, said two
of the sources.
Imperial said it has not yet decided whether it will go
ahead with a sale of the outlets, stressing the process is still
in its early stages.
"This is a detailed process that will take time and careful
evaluation before any decisions are made," Killeen Kelly, a
spokeswoman for the company, said in an email.
Parkland, CST and Couche-Tard were not immediately available
for comment.
Imperial has broken up the 500 stations into a number of
packages, split geographically, the sources said, adding that
interested parties can bid on one, several or the whole. It is
not clear which parties have bid on the portfolio as a whole or
on individual packages.
Since Imperial does not break out specific earnings numbers
for the 500 stations, valuation ranges on the assets have swung
widely.
First Energy analyst Michael Dunn said these sites could be
worth upwards of C$2 million per station, implying that proceeds
from the sale could top C$1 billion ($831 million). He noted the
assets were largely in densely populated, high-traffic urban
areas and many had car washes and Tim Hortons outlets.
Energy companies have been spinning off their gas station
assets as they tend to trade at higher multiples on their own
and allow their management to focus on their core production and
refining operations.
Both Parkland and Couche-Tard have been very acquisitive. In
March, Couche-Tard agreed to acquire the retail, commercial fuel
and aviation businesses of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in
Denmark to expand its presence in Scandinavia.
Parkland last year agreed to acquire gas station operator
Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned by Suncor Energy Inc
, for C$378 million.
($1 = 1.2028 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Ted Botha and Lisa Shumaker)