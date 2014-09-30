BRIEF-Albemarle CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday it has completed a two-week major maintenance turnaround at its 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta.
Imperial 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp said work was carried out over the last two weeks of September and involved maintenance on the ore preparation plant and other systems. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.