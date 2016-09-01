CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 1 Imperial Oil has started planned maintenance its Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta earlier than originally scheduled, two sources said on Thursday.

One source said the turnaround, planned for September, started early after problems with an ore processing plant.

There were no details on the 210,000 barrel per day plant's production impact, and Imperial Oil declined to comment.

