Feb 2 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2
integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 85 percent fall
in quarterly profit, hurt by the prolonged slump in crude oil
prices.
The company, which is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
, said net income fell to C$102 million ($72.9 million),
or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from C$671 million, or 79 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The Calgary-based company's revenue fell 22.5 percent to
C$6.23 billion.
($1 = C$1.40)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)