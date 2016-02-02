Feb 2 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 85 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by the prolonged slump in crude oil prices.

The company, which is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said net income fell to C$102 million ($72.9 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$671 million, or 79 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's revenue fell 22.5 percent to C$6.23 billion. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)