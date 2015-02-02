Feb 2 Imperial Oil Ltd ,
Canada's second-largest integrated oil producer and refiner,
posted a 36.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower
crude prices and weaker refining margins.
The company's net income fell to C$671 million ($529
million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 from C$1.06 billion, or C$1.24 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$8.03 billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp holds 69.6 percent of Calgary-based
Imperial Oil.
($1 = C$1.27)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and by Nia
Williams; Editing by Kirti Pandey)