(Adds Kearl details, analyst comment, updates stock price)
By Nia Williams
Feb 2 Imperial Oil Ltd's Kearl oil
sands project expansion will start ahead of schedule, the
company said on Monday, in the latest sign that weak crude
prices are failing to dent oil sands growth.
The company, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp,
also posted a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower
oil prices and weaker refining and marketing margins.
Imperial, Canada's second-largest integrated oil producer
and refiner, said construction on the Kearl expansion in
northern Alberta is essentially complete. The oil sands mining
project will start up in the third quarter of 2015, roughly
three months ahead of its previous forecast.
The Kearl expansion will eventually produce 110,000 barrels
per day (bpd), doubling potential production capacity. However,
Kearl Phase One has struggled to meet full output targets since
it opened roughly two years ago.
Bitumen production from Kearl in the fourth quarter rose 27
percent from the same period a year earlier to average 66,000
bpd. Output was affected by the mine being shut for three weeks
in November after a "vibration issue" was detected in the
facility's ore-crushing unit.
Mike Dunn, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital, said Imperial
did not give an outlook on when the Kearl expansion will reach
full capacity.
"Given that Phase One is still not running at nameplate
capacity two plus years after start-up ... you would expect the
ramp up of the expansion to capacity volumes would be much
faster but we do not know," he said.
Imperial expects overall spending at about C$4 billion ($3.2
billion) in 2015, 29 percent less than in 2014.
It joins a list of Canadian and U.S. oil and gas producers
that have scaled back capital spending plans for 2015, following
a nearly 60 percent decline in oil prices since June.
Imperial's net income fell to C$671 million, or 79 Canadian
cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$1.06 billion, or
C$1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Profit was, however, higher than the 76 Canadian cents per
share that analysts estimated.
Total production fell 4 percent to average 315,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
Synthetic crude selling prices fell 10.5 percent to an
average of C$82.04 per barrel, while the average realized price
for bitumen fell about 1.8 percent to C$52.37 per barrel.
Imperial shares were last up 4.4 percent at C$49.44 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = C$1.27)
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta; Additional
reporting by Anet Josline Pinto; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Savio
D'Souza and Jeffrey Benkoe)