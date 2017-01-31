UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd's profit shot up in the fourth quarter, helped by a C$988 million gain from the sale of its retail sites.
The company, which is about 70 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income rose to C$1.44 billion ($1.10 billion), or C$1.70 per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$102 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Imperial Oil, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said last March it would sell its remaining company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for about C$2.8 billion.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 35.5 percent to C$8.44 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.