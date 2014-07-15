Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 15 Imperial Tobacco Group plans to buy U.S. cigarette brands including Winston and Kool for $7.1 billion as part of Reynolds American's $27.4 billion purchase of Lorillard.
Imperial's purchase, meant to ease antitrust concerns from the marriage of the United States' No. 2 and No. 3 tobacco firms, also includes Maverick, Salem and the international and U.S. rights to the nation's leading e-cigarette brand, blu.
After adjusting for the present value of tax benefits, expected at $1.5 billion, Imperial said the net price of $5.6 billion implies a multiple of 6.9 times the brands' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Reynolds, maker of Camel cigarettes, agreed on Tuesday to buy Newport-maker Lorillard, for $68.88 per share, or $27.4 billion. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.