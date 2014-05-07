LONDON May 7 Imperial Tobacco Group posted sharp declines in reported revenue and profit on Wednesday, due to planned inventory reductions in a number of markets.

For the half year to 31 March, revenue fell 5 percent to 12.7 billion pounds ($21.6 billion)on a reported basis with operating profit down 17 percent to 999 million pounds.

($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)