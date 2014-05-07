INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON May 7 Imperial Tobacco Group posted sharp declines in reported revenue and profit on Wednesday, due to planned inventory reductions in a number of markets.
For the half year to 31 March, revenue fell 5 percent to 12.7 billion pounds ($21.6 billion)on a reported basis with operating profit down 17 percent to 999 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.