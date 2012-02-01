* Tobacco Oct-Dec 2011 revenues up 3 percent

* Cigarette equivalent quarterly volumes down 1 percent

* Performance in line with management's expectations

LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's Imperial Tobacco , the world's fourth-biggest cigarette maker, reported sales rose just 3 percent in the last three months of 2011 hurt by a tough Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in the United States and Ukraine.

Imperial, with cigarette brands like Gauloises, West, JPS and Davidoff, said on Wednesday its Oct-Dec 2011 first-quarter cigarette equivalent volumes, including fine-cut loose tobacco, fell 1 percent, with price rises helping boost revenues.

The Bristol-based group which makes around two-thirds of profits from mature markets, has suffered in Spain from a bruising price war as the market tumbled due to duty rises, a ban on smoking in public places and rising unemployment.

The company also added that its overall financial position and operational performance for the financial year to end- September 2012 was in line with its own expectations.

(Reporting by David Jones)