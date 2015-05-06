LONDON May 6 Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group , which is set to buy several brands from Reynolds American and Lorillard to ease the United States duo's proposed $25 billion merger, may be open to taking on more brands if required by regulators.

Imperial's chief executive said it may look at additional operations, though it doesn't foresee any big changes to the $7.1 billion of deals already agreed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)