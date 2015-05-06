MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 6 Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group , which is set to buy several brands from Reynolds American and Lorillard to ease the United States duo's proposed $25 billion merger, may be open to taking on more brands if required by regulators.
Imperial's chief executive said it may look at additional operations, though it doesn't foresee any big changes to the $7.1 billion of deals already agreed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.