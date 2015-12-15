UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 15 Imperial Tobacco Group said on Tuesday it plans to change its corporate name to Imperial Brands, subject to approval by its shareholders at its annual general meeting in February.
The new name "better reflects the dynamic, brand-focused business that we are now", the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.