LONDON Feb 12 Imperial Tobacco Group
reported a 4 percent decline in tobacco volumes for its fiscal
first quarter, in line with the broader market, and stood by its
outlook for the year.
The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes said on
Thursday that tobacco net revenue fell 1 percent in the quarter,
ended on Dec 31.
Like all tobacco companies, Imperial is grappling with
falling sales in a number of markets as people cut back on
smoking due to tighter budgets and growing health consciousness.
It has cut costs and closed factories in its core tobacco
business, and recently launched two new products that don't use
tobacco -- a caffeinated mouth strip and a new e-cigarette.
With an ongoing focus on capital discipline and debt
reduction, Imperial confirmed its goal to increase its dividend
by at least 10 percent this year.
The world's fourth-largest international tobacco group is
set to acquire the Maverick and Salem brands, and the
e-cigarette blu, for $7.1 billion as part of Reynolds American's
$27.4 billion purchase of Lorillard. The deals
were approved by shareholders but await clearance from U.S.
antitrust regulators.
