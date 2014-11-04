LONDON Nov 4 Imperial Tobacco Group
reported declines in full-year revenue and profit on Tuesday,
hurt by currency exchange rates and a reduction of inventories
in several markets.
The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes said net
revenue for the year to Sept. 30 fell 6 percent. Excluding
foreign exchange rates and the impact of a stock optimisation
programme that intentionally reduced trade inventories in
several markets, underlying revenue rose 2 percent.
Adjusted earnings per share fell 3 percent to 203.4 pence on
a reported basis in the year, but rose 7 percent on an
underlying basis.
