LONDON Aug 19 Imperial Tobacco said it
expected to report modest adjusted earnings growth in the full
year after volumes from its top growth brands rose by 3 percent
in the first nine months.
Imperial, which makes Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and
is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco group, also
reiterated its target of a 10 percent hike to its dividend.
The group added that its cost cutting programme remained on
track and it expected to deliver incremental savings of 60
million pounds for the year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)