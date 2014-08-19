LONDON Aug 19 Imperial Tobacco said it expected to report modest adjusted earnings growth in the full year after volumes from its top growth brands rose by 3 percent in the first nine months.

Imperial, which makes Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco group, also reiterated its target of a 10 percent hike to its dividend.

The group added that its cost cutting programme remained on track and it expected to deliver incremental savings of 60 million pounds for the year.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)