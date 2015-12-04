LONDON Dec 4 Fontem Ventures, a unit of
Imperial Tobacco Group, said on Friday that it entered
into a license agreement with Japan Tobacco International
that settles patent infringement lawsuits concerning
e-cigarette technology.
Under the terms of the agreement, Fontem has granted Japan
Tobacco a global license to certain patents for e-cigarettes,
which are metal tubes that heat nicotine-laced liquid into an
inhalable vapour.
The deal with Japan Tobacco follows two similar agreements
Fontem announced last month, with the companies behind the NJOY,
21st Century Smoke and Vapin Plus brand e-cigarettes.
Together, these deals settle three of eight patent
infringement cases Imperial filed in the United States in March
2014.
The lawsuits followed Imperial's 2013 acquisition of global
e-cigarette patents from Hong Kong-based Dragonite
International, whose co-founder Hon Lik, is credited with
inventing the e-cigarette.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman)