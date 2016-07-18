By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Michael Derchin, a longtime
airlines industry analyst, has joined investment bank Imperial
Capital LLC as managing director and senior equity research
analyst, Imperial's head of institutional research Edward Mally
said in an email on Monday.
Derchin was most recently an industry analyst at
broker-dealer Sterne Agee CRT. His research associate there,
Adam Hackel, is also moving to Imperial.
The hires reestablish Imperial's airline equity research,
according to Mally.
"The airline industry remains a key industry vertical for
Imperial Capital, and Mike brings a wealth of experience to the
firm, as an equity research analyst, portfolio manager, and
airline industry executive," Mally said in an email to Reuters.
A spokesman for Sterne Agee CRT did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Derchin has either worked in or analyzed the airline
industry since 1966. His career includes positions as a
marketing executive at American Airlines in the 1970s and as a
transportation analyst at hedge fund firm Tiger Management in
the 1990s.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing
by Chris Reese)