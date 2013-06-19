TORONTO, June 19 Imperial Oil Ltd said
on Wednesday that it was unable to find a buyer for its refinery
in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and will instead convert the facility
into a terminal operation.
Canada's largest oil refiner will take a non-cash charge of
C$260 million to C$280 million in the second quarter related to
closing the refinery.
The refinery, which employs some 400 staff and contractors,
is Imperial's least-profitable operation, as it uses high-priced
imported crude oil. The company's other three refineries process
cheaper Canadian crude.
Imperial, controlled by Exxon Mobil Corp, put the
refinery up for sale more than a year ago and has had interested
parties but was not able to make a deal.
"The results of the marketing effort illustrate the
challenges of operating a refinery of Dartmouth's scale in the
competitive conditions of the Atlantic Basin market," Imperial
Chief Executive Rich Kruger said in a statement.
The refinery, the only one in Nova Scotia, is among several
on both sides of the Atlantic that operators have put up for
sale, shut down, or threatened to close due to poor economics.