* Companies opt for smaller truckloads, new routes

* Rejig adds about C$70 million in costs

* Project remains on track for late 2012 start (Adds details, quotes)

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 8 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday they have revised plans to ship massive pieces of oil sands equipment on U.S. highways after legal challenges and protests forced delays.

The companies, which have been trying to move so-called "megaloads" through Idaho and Montana for their Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta, said they will now reduce the size of many modules and seek permits to use different highways.

Imperial and its parent company, Exxon Mobil, had been shifting around some work at Kearl to keep the C$10.9 billion ($11 billion) project on track as the modules got held up in the northwestern United States, Imperial spokesman Pius Rolheiser said.

They had been trying to move the equipment along U.S. Highway 12, where they met with resistance from some local authorities and citizens groups. The duo will keep pursuing permits for that highway as well.

"The Kearl project is on track to start up the initial development by the end of 2012. The permitting delays are obviously making that more challenging, but we're continuing to manage that and are confident in our ability to start up the initial development on time," Rolheiser said.

The project initially required about 200 loads. About 140 will have to be taken apart and reassembled in various sizes, resulting in extra costs of around C$70 million, he said.

In addition to Highway 12, for shipments from the Port of Lewiston, Idaho, Imperial and Exxon are now using U.S. 95 in Idaho, then east along Interstate 90 through Idaho and Montana, and north on Interstate 15 to the Canadian border.

The companies also plan to move loads from the Port of Pasco, Washington, on U.S. 395 in Washington and along I-90 through Washington, Idaho and Montana, then north to the border.

The Kearl project will initially produce 110,000 barrels a day of crude from the tar sands. It is designed to eventually produce 345,000 bpd.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)