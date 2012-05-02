GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Imperial Oil Ltd is considering joining a growing number of companies planning liquefied natural gas plants on Canada's West Coast as a way to boost returns on vast reserves of natural gas in British Columbia and Alberta, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Imperial CEO Bruce March told reporters after the company's annual meeting that planning for such a development is still in the "very early days."
He said that gas reserves in Canada's far north may be suitable for LNG development with economics for the long-delayed Mackenzie Valley gas pipeline to southern markets in question. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Writing by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.