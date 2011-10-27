(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Imperial Oil Ltd's quarterly
profit more than doubled helped by higher crude price and
production.
Net income for the third quarter was C$859 million ($847
million), or C$1.01 a share, compared with C$418 million, or 49
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
The average price of brent crude oil was $113.46 a barrel in
the third quarter, up 48 percent.
Production rose 5 percent to average 296,000 barrels of
gross oil-equivalent a day.
Upstream net income in the third quarter rose 53 percent,
while downstream revenue rose 34 percent, and chemical revenue,
the smallest contributor among the three, rose 61 percent.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund its
development projects, from operating activities was C$1.66
billion, an increase of C$693 million from last year.
Shares of the company, which is majority-owned by Exxon
Mobil Corp , were trading up 2 percent at C$42.92 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)
($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars)