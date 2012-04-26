HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
April 25 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 oil producer and refiner, said its first-quarter profit rose 30 percent primarily due to strong refining margins.
Net income rose to C$1.02 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$781 million, or 91 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Profit from the downstream segment rose by C$179 million to C$455 million, the company said in a statement.
Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, operates four Canadian refineries and produces oil from the Cold Lake oilsands project as well as from its 25 percent share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project.
The company's C$10.9 billion, 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands project is slated to open by year-end.
Imperial's cash flow from operations, a key indicator of the company's ability to pay for new projects and drilling, rose 9 percent to C$1.05 billion.
The company's gross production fell 7 percent to 289,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to divestment of natural gas assets. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore and Scott Hagget in Calgary; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.