CALGARY, Alberta Jan 22 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday that the start up of its new 110,000-barrel-per-day Kearl oil sands mine has been delayed by cold temperatures in northern Alberta but the company still expects production to begin in early 2013.

Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said Imperial is still working to begin production at the C$10.9 billion ($11 billion) project, but believes its still has weeks of work ahead of it.

"We still anticipate first production in early 2013," he said. "Exactly when that will be will depend on how well we do in the coming weeks."