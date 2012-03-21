CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Imperial Oil does not believe depressed natural gas prices have closed the door on the C$16.2 billion ($16.3 billion) Mackenzie gas pipeline in Canada's Far North and the company still hopes to strike a financial deal with Ottawa to make it viable, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

However, the surge in costs and a major shift in North American gas markets during the seven years it took Imperial and its partners to get approval for the development show the need for Ottawa to reform its regulatory process for major projects, CEO Bruce March told reporters following a company-sponsored investor meeting.

