CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 Potential buyers are
interested in Imperial Oil Ltd's 88,000 barrel per day
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, refinery, which the company put on the
auction block in May as it struggled with weak margins, Imperial
Chief Executive Bruce March said on Tuesday.
"We've been through a nonbinding phase, looking to identify
potential interested acquiring parties. We've entered a binding
phase and we've got multiple parties that are interested," March
told reporters after giving a speech to a business audience. He
declined to characterize the interested parties, saying it is a
private process.