* CEO says "multiple parties" interested in bidding
* Decision expected in early 2013
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 Imperial Oil Ltd
has drawn buyer interest for its Dartmouth, Nova
Scotia, refinery, which it put on the auction block in May as it
struggled with weak Atlantic crude oil basin margins, the
company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Imperial, the Canadian affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp
, has said it expects to announce a decision on the
plant's fate in the first quarter of 2013.
"We've been through a nonbinding phase, looking to identify
potential interested acquiring parties. We've entered a binding
phase, and we've got multiple parties that are interested," CEO
Bruce March told reporters after giving a speech to a business
audience.
He declined to characterize the interested parties, calling
it a private process.
The 88,000 barrel-a-day refinery is among several facilities
on both sides of the Atlantic that operators have put up for
sale, shut down, or threatened to close due to poor economics.
But buyers have emerged this year, despite the high cost of
Brent-linked crude compared with North American oil priced
against the cheaper West Texas Intermediate benchmark.
Some of the buyers are nontraditional, including private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP, which formed a joint
venture with Sunoco Inc to keep a big Philadelphia plant
running, and Delta Air Lines, which bought the Trainer
refinery in Pennsylvania, becoming the first U.S. airline to
make such an investment.
Imperial has said that in addition to a sale, it will
consider turning the Dartmouth refinery into a storage terminal.
The company's shares rose 12 Canadian cents to C$45.71 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil owns 69.6 percent of
Imperial.