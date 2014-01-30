Jan 30 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2
integrated oil company, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter
profit fell 2 percent from a year earlier, hampered by
weaker-than-expected production at its new Kearl project in the
Alberta oil sands.
The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp,
said net income dropped to C$1.056 billion ($947 million) or
C$1.24 a share, from C$1.076 billion, or C$1.26 a share, in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
The results include new oil production from the company's
C$12.9 billion Kearl oil sands mine, which began producing
tar-like bitumen a year ago.
Built to produce 110,000 barrels per day, Imperial said the
facility's output averaged 52,000 bpd in the fourth quarter as
harsh winter weather and equipment reliability problems slowed
production.
Including production from the Cold Lake oil sands project
and its 25 percent share of output from the Syncrude Canada Ltd
joint venture, Imperial produced 329,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, up from 285,000 in the year-before quarter
due to increasing Kearl production and the acquisition of a 50
percent stake in Celtic Exploration Ltd.
Throughput at the company's three Canadian refineries
averaged 387,000 bpd, down from 468,000 bpd in the fourth
quarter of 2012 as a result of Imperial closing its Dartmouth,
Nova Scotia, refinery.
Capital and exploration expenditures fell 13 percent to
$1.567 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.793 billion a year
earlier.