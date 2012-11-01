Nov 1 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's
second-largest integrated oil company, reported a 21 percent
rise in third-quarter profit due to higher mid-continent
refining margins.
Imperial said mid-continent industry refining margins
remained strong at C$270 million ($270.1 million) in the
quarter.
Refining margins have improved as companies benefit from
processing cheaper grades of crude oil from Canada as well as
shale basins like the Eagle Ford in south Texas.
Exxon Mobil Corp, which owns 69.6 percent of
Imperial, reported stronger-than-expected earnings earlier on
Thursday, also helped by higher margins in its refining
business.
Imperial's net income rose to C$1.04 billion, or C$1.22 per
share, from C$859 million, or C$1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income rose 5 percent to C$8.34
billion.
Imperial is best known for its dominant position in the
Alberta oil sands, which it is expanding with its new Kearl
project in northern Alberta, expected to start up before the end
of the year.
The company said on Thursday that the Kearl expansion
project was 20 percent complete at the end of the third quarter.
Production averaged 285,000 barrels of gross oil-equivalent
per day, compared with 296,000 barrels in the year-ago period.
Output was lower due mainly to divestments of producing
properties and maintenance, the company said.
Imperial said on Wednesday that all units at its 121,000
barrel per day refinery at Sarnia, Ontario, were returning to
normal service after being shut a day earlier due to a power
outage caused by superstorm Sandy.
For a FACTBOX on East Coast refineries, pipelines, and
terminals post-Sandy, click:
Shares of Imperial were up slightly at C$44.48 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have fallen about 2.6
percent since the beginning of this year.