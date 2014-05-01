BRIEF-Verizon and CBS Corp announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
May 1 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil company, reported a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit as production grew and prices rose.
The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income rose to C$946 million ($862.00 million), or C$1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$798 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Production averaged 330,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 284,000 barrels a year ago.
Imperial's average realizations from the sales of synthetic crude oil increased 11 percent. ($1 = 1.0975 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend